Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,118 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

FIVN stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

