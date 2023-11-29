Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,238 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

