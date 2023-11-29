Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 49,982 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 313.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,487,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.65. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $291,060.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,597,307.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $291,060.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $96,597,307.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,593,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

