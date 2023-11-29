Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

