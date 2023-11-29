Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

