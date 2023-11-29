Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,080 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

