Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,472 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,442 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,986 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 135.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,608 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 23.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

