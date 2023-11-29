Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

