Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 214,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.76 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

