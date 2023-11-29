Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.14. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

