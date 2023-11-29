Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

