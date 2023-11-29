Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

