Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $107.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

