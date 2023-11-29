Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

