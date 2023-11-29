Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 845,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 271,888 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

