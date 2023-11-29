Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 382,642 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after buying an additional 276,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

