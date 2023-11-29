Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

