Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

