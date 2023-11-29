Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,511 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in agilon health by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 76.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

