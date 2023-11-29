Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,754 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.