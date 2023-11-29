Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,732 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOOD opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

