Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,311 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $92,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 4,267.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 184,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FIGS by 72.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

FIGS Stock Up 2.6 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

