Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

