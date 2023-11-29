Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 983 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

