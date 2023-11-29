Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $894.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,068 shares of company stock worth $768,501. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

