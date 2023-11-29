Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

