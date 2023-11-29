Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock valued at $27,352,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

