Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

