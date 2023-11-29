PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 128,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 562,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

PSQ Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

