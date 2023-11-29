Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
PPT stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
