Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

