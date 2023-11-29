Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %

QTWO opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 46,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

