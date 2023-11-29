Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

