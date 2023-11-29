Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

