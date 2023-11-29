Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Regis Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 59.14 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.77 Regis Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -3.98

Regis Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Regis Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Regis Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and Regis Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Regis Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regis Resources beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project. Regis Resources Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

