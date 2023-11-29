Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,839,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $619.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

