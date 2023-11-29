Reviewing Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) & John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY)

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Informa pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Informa pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Wiley & Sons pays out -132.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Informa alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Informa and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informa N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons -2.88% 20.65% 6.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Informa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Informa and John Wiley & Sons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informa N/A N/A N/A $0.43 44.91 John Wiley & Sons $2.02 billion 0.82 $17.23 million ($1.06) -28.39

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Informa. John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Informa and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informa 0 2 0 1 2.67 John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Informa on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn. This segment operates events in the finance, biotech and pharma, and other specialist markets, including food and hospitality, marketing, and pop culture. The Informa Markets segment enable buyers, sellers, and decision makers to meet, discover, and showcase new products in various specialist markets. Its brands deliver smart events, including must-attend trade-focused exhibitions, specialist content, specialist data, and targeted digital services comprising lead and demand generation solutions. The Informa Tech segment offers specialist content, research and media, and market access through live and online industry events and communities, audience development, and digital demand generation services. It serves cybersecurity, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and channels markets. The Taylor & Francis segment curates and publishes applied academic research and knowledge focusing on science, technology, medicine, and humanities and social sciences in pay-to-publish and pay-to-read formats, open research, and advanced learning. The company was formerly known as T&F Informa plc and changed its name to Informa plc in August 2005. Informa plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. It publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. In addition, it sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, bookstores, online booksellers, and other customers. Further, it provides education publishing and professional learning products and services, including scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. Furthermore, it distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, websites, distributor networks, and other online applications; and offers talent development for professionals and businesses, assessments, and corporate learning. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.