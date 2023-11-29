Reviewing NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) and Avista (NYSE:AVA)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43% Avista 9.46% 6.93% 2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NorthWestern Energy Group and Avista, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13 Avista 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Avista has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Avista.

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Avista’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.49 billion 2.09 $183.01 million $3.01 16.91 Avista $1.71 billion 1.55 $155.18 million $2.20 15.57

NorthWestern Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avista. Avista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Avista has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats Avista on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

