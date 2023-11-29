Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,455 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,458,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

