Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,991 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

