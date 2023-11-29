Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of UFP Technologies worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $358,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,349 shares of company stock worth $1,100,514. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UFPT stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.87.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

