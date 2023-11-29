RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

RLJ stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,258,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

