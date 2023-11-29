Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 31.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

