Roth Mkm Boosts Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target to $12.50

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $9.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRCT

Direct Digital Stock Down 18.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.