Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXEO. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.98.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

