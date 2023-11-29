Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

