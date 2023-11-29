Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.67. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,025,564 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.