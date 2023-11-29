Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

