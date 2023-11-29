Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after buying an additional 198,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.