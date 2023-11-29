Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.67.

SIS opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8346821 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

