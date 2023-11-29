Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.